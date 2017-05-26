May 26, 2017 07:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters
ONGC reports 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit
ONGC reports a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to Rs 43.400 crore (USD 673 million), hurt by a one-time provision
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, India's biggest hydrocarbon explorer, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to Rs 43.400 crore (USD 673 million), hurt by a one-time provision.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 4,991 crore.
Total income of 2,62,340 crore rupees was up almost 30 percent on higher crude oil prices.
(USD 1 = Rs 64.4750 )