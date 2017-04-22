Oil India Q4 PAT seen up 22.1% to Rs 560 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at 560 crore up 22.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 33 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2670 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 17.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 870 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.