May 03, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Oberoi Realty Q4 profit seen up 34% to Rs 86 cr, EBITDA may jump 30%

Analysts expect to see a sequential improvement in pre-sales as management stated January showed recovery.

Oberoi Realty Q4 profit seen up 34% to Rs 86 cr, EBITDA may jump 30%

Real estate developer Oberoi Realty's fourth quarter earnings are expected to be good as profit is seen rising 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 86.4 crore on strong topline and operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter is likely to grow 17 percent to Rs 266.3 crore compared with Rs 226.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) may grow 30 percent year-on-year to Rs 134.2 crore and margin may expand 460 basis points to 50.1 percent in Q4FY17.

Analysts expect to see a sequential improvement in pre-sales as management stated January showed recovery. In Q3FY17, pre-sales value was hit hard at Rs 267 crore, down 47 percent QoQ and value was down 40 percent QoQ at 0.11 msf due to demonetisation.

The stock rallied 33 percent in 2017, trading close to 52-week high of Rs 414.

