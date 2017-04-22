Oberoi Realty Q4 PAT may dip 21.9% to Rs 70 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at 70 crore down 21.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 230 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 14.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 120 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.