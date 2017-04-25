Nucleus Q4 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 22.26 cr

IT firm Nucleus Software today reported over 57 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The Noida-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.12 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated total income grew marginally per cent to Rs 93.69 crore during the January-March quarter of 2016-17 against Rs 92.73 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Nucleus's consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 62.69 crore, while consolidated total income rose 6.7 percent to Rs 372.39 crore.