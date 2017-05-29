App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NTPC Q4 profit seen down 4% at Rs 2,623 cr, gross generation may be flat

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 9 percent to Rs 19,805 crore and operating profit may increase 1 percent to Rs 5,510 crore but margin may contract 220 basis points to 27.8 percent compared with year-ago period.

NTPC Q4 profit seen down 4% at Rs 2,623 cr, gross generation may be flat

Power generation company NTPC's fourth quarter consolidated profit is expected to fall 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,623 crore from Rs 2,716 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 9 percent to Rs 19,805 crore and operating profit may increase 1 percent to Rs 5,510 crore but margin may contract 220 basis points to 27.8 percent compared with year-ago period.

Analysts expect muted power generation (0-3 percent YoY) for the quarter. Gross generation on year-on-year basis is likely to be flat at 62.3 billion units while energy sales may grow 0.3 percent to 58.1 billion units.

Analysts expect tariffs of Rs 3.25/Kwhr for Q4FY17, up 3 percent YoY.

Commercial capacity is 47GW by end of FY17, while installed capacity is 50.4GW. NTPC has commissioned 2.4GW capacity in Q4FY17.

Key issues to watch out for
-Plant load factor for coal-based projects and generation loss
-Core return on equity and incentives-Impact of shift in GCV determination

tags #NTPC #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.