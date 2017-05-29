NTPC Q4 profit seen down 4% at Rs 2,623 cr, gross generation may be flat

Power generation company NTPC's fourth quarter consolidated profit is expected to fall 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,623 crore from Rs 2,716 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 9 percent to Rs 19,805 crore and operating profit may increase 1 percent to Rs 5,510 crore but margin may contract 220 basis points to 27.8 percent compared with year-ago period.

Analysts expect muted power generation (0-3 percent YoY) for the quarter. Gross generation on year-on-year basis is likely to be flat at 62.3 billion units while energy sales may grow 0.3 percent to 58.1 billion units.

Analysts expect tariffs of Rs 3.25/Kwhr for Q4FY17, up 3 percent YoY.

Commercial capacity is 47GW by end of FY17, while installed capacity is 50.4GW. NTPC has commissioned 2.4GW capacity in Q4FY17.

-Plant load factor for coal-based projects and generation loss-Core return on equity and incentives-Impact of shift in GCV determination