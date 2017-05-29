App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q4 misses estimates, profit tanks 25% to Rs 2,079 cr on impairment loss

Revenue during the quarter increased 9 percent to Rs 20,417 crore compared with Rs 18,325 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

NTPC Q4 misses estimates, profit tanks 25% to Rs 2,079 cr on impairment loss

State-owned power generation company NTPC said standalone profit for the March quarter fell 25.5 percent to Rs 2,079 crore from Rs 2,792.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal. The bottomline was dented by impairement loss of Rs 783 crore on investment in Ratnagiri Gas & Power, a joint venture of the company.

Revenue during the quarter increased 9 percent to Rs 20,417 crore compared with Rs 18,325 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Operating profit slipped 6.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,463 crore and margin contracted by 450 basis points to 26.7 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

Gains from movements in regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 362 crore for the quarter.

Earnings missed analysts' expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 2,623 crore while operating profit was expected at Rs 5,510 crore and margin at 27.8 percent for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

At 14:55 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 154.70, down Rs 1.45, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

tags #NTPC #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.