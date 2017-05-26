Noida Toll Bridge Co Q4 net loss at Rs 14.59 cr

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd today reported a net loss of Rs 14.59 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 24.10 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income also shrank to Rs 3.23 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 33.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.35 per cent up at Rs 11.25 apiece on BSE.