NMDC's Q4 PAT up 12% to Rs 512 crore

State-owned NMDC Limited today said its profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 has gone up by 12 percent to Rs 512 crore.

The company's net profit during the same quarter in FY16 stood at Rs 459 crore.

According to a statement issued by the miner, income increased by 88 percent to Rs 2872 crore against Rs 1530 crore for the January-March quarter of 2015-16.

For the full year 2016-17, turnover increased by 37 percent to Rs 8830 crore when compared to Rs 6457 crore during FY16.

The Board of Directors of the company recommended final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2016-17.

The company has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4.15 during the year 2016-17. The total dividend payment for the year aggregates to Rs. 5.15 per equity share, it said.

Shares of NMDC closed at Rs 116.65 apiece on BSE down 0.72 percent over previous close.