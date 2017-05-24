App
May 24, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC Q4 net profit seen up 84% at Rs 1020 crore

Operating profit is likely to go higher 173 percent at Rs 1475 crore and margin is seen up at 53.6 percent.

Mining firm NMDC will announce its Q4FY17 results soon. The company's March quarter net profit is likely to go up 84 percent at Rs 1,020 crore.

The company is expected to report strong set of numbers on the back of higher realization and volumes due to increase in international iron ore prices and strong domestic demand.

Revenue is seen up 80 percent at Rs 2,750 crore, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit is likely to go higher 173 percent at Rs 1475 crore and margin is seen up at 53.6 percent.

Key points:

Global iron ore prices have come off considerably post Q4

Also need to track if government of India is putting a cap on iron ore prices or regulating them

