you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC Q2 net profit up 10% at Rs 844 crore

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 9.54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 844.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

PTI
 
 
State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 9.54 percent rise in net profit at Rs 844.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The country's largest iron ore miner had reported Rs 770.76 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,531.18 crore from Rs 2,012.64 crore a year ago.

