May 04, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NIIT Technologies Q4 profit seen up 4%, revenue & margin growth may be healthy

The company expects a healthy Q4 in terms of both revenue growth as well as margin.

NIIT Technologies Q4 profit seen up 4%, revenue & margin growth may be healthy

Software services provider NIIT Technologies' fourth quarter consolidated profit is seen rising 4.2 percent sequentially to Rs 65 crore and revenue may grow 1.04 percent to Rs 701 crore.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, dollar revenue is expected to increase 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to USD 104 million in the quarter ended March 2017. Constant currency revenue growth may be around 1.5 percent QoQ.

Operating profit during the quarter may grow to Rs 120 crore from Rs 116.2 crore and margin may expand to 17.12 percent from 16.75 percent on sequential basis, backed by seasonal strength in GIS and operational efficiencies.

The company expects a healthy Q4 in terms of both revenue growth as well as margin.

