App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Q4 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 30 cr on new contracts

Net revenue of the training and skills development company rose 51 per cent to Rs 361.5 crore in January-March of 2016-17 compared to the year-ago period.

NIIT Q4 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 30 cr on new contracts

NIIT Ltd today posted a 70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, riding on the back of new contracts.

Net revenue of the training and skills development company rose 51 per cent to Rs 361.5 crore in January-March of 2016-17 compared to the year-ago period.

For the full year, net profit slid 3 per cent to Rs 65.1 crore due to forex losses amounting to Rs 7.5 crore. Revenue grew 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,187.7 crore in 2016-17.

NIIT Ltd CEO Rahul Patwardhan said that during the year, the company invested in renewal and growth phase of its transformation strategy.

"We delivered a strong operational performance for Q4 and FY17 in spite of significant turbulence due to demonetisation and forex loss," he said.

The company's revenue from corporate learning group grew 90 per cent to Rs 257.8 crore and saw an addition of two new managed training services or MTS customers.

"We added two new MTS clients this quarter, renewed one existing contract and received letter of intent for three more global clients," NIIT CEO-designate Sapnesh Lalla said in a statement.

tags #earnings #NIIT #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.