business
Apr 19, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network 18 narrows Q4 loss to Rs 33 cr, revenue rises 23% to Rs 434 cr

Consolidated total income from operations during the quarter increased nearly 23 percent sequentially to Rs 434.5 crore from Rs 353.41 crore.

Network 18 narrows Q4 loss to Rs 33 cr, revenue rises 23% to Rs 434 cr

Moneycontrol News

Network 18 Media & Investments' fourth quarter (January-March) consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 33.3 crore, from Rs 81.17 crore in previous quarter.

Consolidated total income from operations during the quarter increased nearly 23 percent sequentially to Rs 434.5 crore from Rs 353.41 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 25 crore and total income at Rs 454.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2016.

Network 18 said tax expenses for the quarter were Rs 23.41 crore against tax writeback of Rs 16.45 crore in previous quarter and expenses of Rs 4.48 crore in year-ago quarter.

At 15:13 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 40.65, up Rs 0.35, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.

