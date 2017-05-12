App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 12, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDTV posts Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

NDTV posts Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

Broadcasting firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue was down 6.91 per cent to Rs 160.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 172.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of NDTV today settled 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 67.90 apiece on BSE.

tags #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.