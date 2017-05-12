NDTV posts Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

Broadcasting firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue was down 6.91 per cent to Rs 160.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 172.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of NDTV today settled 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 67.90 apiece on BSE.