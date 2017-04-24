Navin Fluorine Q4 PAT seen up 69.8% to Rs 30 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Chemicals & Fertilisers sector. The brokerage house expects Navin Fluorine to report net profit at 30 crore up 69.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 200 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 22.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 40 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.