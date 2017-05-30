Natco Pharma Q4 surges nearly 3-fold at Rs 177 cr

Natco Pharma today posted nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 176.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, on the back of robust sales in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 62.8 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

The company's net revenue rose to Rs 577.2 crore for the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 394.8 crore in the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, the drug firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486 crore as compared to Rs 157.1 crore last year, showing a growth of 209.3 per cent.

Total revenue for the year rose to Rs 2,078.9 crore for the year as against Rs 1,089.7 crore for the last year, reflecting an year-on-year growth of 90.8 per cent.

"The revenue and profit growth for the company during the financial year was driven primarily due to the sales of generic Oseltamivir product in the US market and continued growth of domestic formulations business," the company said.

Shares of the company ended 5.7 per cent up at Rs 939.65 on BSE.