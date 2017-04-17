Natco Pharma Q4 PAT may dip 26.8% to Rs 156.1 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Natco Pharma to report net profit at 156.1 crore down 26.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 18.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 36 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 553.4 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 128.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 211.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.