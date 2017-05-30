App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 30, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

MTNL posts Q4 net loss of Rs 635 crore

State-run telecom firm MTNL today posted a net loss of Rs 634.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 188.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations declined by about 3 per cent to Rs 963.12 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 992.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the year ended March, 2017, MTNL's net loss widened to Rs 2,963.05 crore from Rs 1,945.86 crore at the end of previous fiscal.

The annual income of MTNL also declined by 3.6 per cent to Rs 3,654.69 crore for 2016-17 from Rs 3,793.89 crore at the end of 2015-16.

Shares of MTNL closed at Rs 21.25 a unit, down by 1.39 per cent compared to previous close at BSE today.

