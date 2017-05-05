Monsanto India Q4 net profit up 25% at Rs 30.11 cr

Biotech major Monsanto India Ltd today reported 25 percent increase in net profit at Rs 30.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 24.08 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose to Rs 144.92 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 93.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, the company's net profit stood at Rs 147.53 crore as against Rs 101.25 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Total revenue rose to Rs 654.16 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 555.75 crore in the previous year.

Shares of the company ended 0.26 percent up at Rs 2,575.10 on BSE.