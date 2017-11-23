Monsanto India posts Q2 net loss of Rs 6.39 cr

Biotech major Monsanto India today reported a standalone net loss of Rs 6.39 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 100.22 crore in the July-September period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 105.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained high at Rs 110.88 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 100.44 crore earlier.

The board of the firm has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

The company's scrip fell by 0.68 percent to settle at Rs 2,495 apiece on the BSE today.