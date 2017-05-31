App
Monnet Ispat Q4 net loss widens at Rs 459.5 cr
May 31, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monnet Ispat Q4 net loss widens at Rs 459.5 cr

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd today reported widening of standalone net loss at Rs 459.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

Its net loss stood at Rs 438.6 crore during January-March 2016, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income declined to Rs 389.2 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 412.1 crore in the year- ago period.

