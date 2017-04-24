MOIL Q4 PAT may dip 5.4% to Rs 100 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects MOIL to report net profit at 100 crore down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 25.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 270 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.1 percent Q-o-Q to Rs 120 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.