MOIL Q4 net profit jumps 5-fold at Rs 116 crore

State-run MOIL today reported a five-fold jump in net profit at Rs 115.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The manganese miner had posted a net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) during the said period rose to Rs 252.72 crore, from Rs 211.02 crore a year ago.

The company's expenses fell to Rs 147.42 crore during the January-March quarter of 2016-17, down 36 per cent from Rs 231.12 crore during the corresponding period of preceding fiscal, the miniratna company said.

The company's board of directors have also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the final year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of the company ended 0.41 per cent up at Rs 320.85 on BSE.