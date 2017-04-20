Mindtree Q4 profit seen up 2% at Rs 105 cr, revenue growth may be muted

Midcap IT company Mindtree's quarterly earnings performance is likely to be muted in January-March quarter. Profit is seen rising 1.8 percent sequentially to Rs 105 crore while revenue may be flat at Rs 1,296 crore against Rs 1,295.3 crore QoQ.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, revenue in dollar terms may increase half a percent to USD 193.3 million QoQ. IT majors TCS and Infosys reported 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent growth, respectively.

Operating profit during the quarter is seen flat at Rs 173 crore against Rs 174 crore and margin at 13.35 percent against 13.4 percent on sequential basis as the company is working on cost rationalisation.

The management after Q3 earnings had said the company expects Q4 revenue and margin to be flat QoQ

• FY14-16 dollar rev CAGR is around 18 percent but FY17 dollar revenue is likely to be 8.5-9 percent. • Medium-term revenue growth can help in allaying market concerns Margin deterioration • Margins in Q3FY15 at more than 20 percent and now its down to 12.5-13.5 percent• In Q3, the company signed deals worth USD 314 million, up about 70 percent QoQ and 50 percent YoY. This was the highest quarterly win by a margin • These new deals are likely to ramp up only in Q1FY18• Top customer (Microsoft) contributes over USD 100 million in revenue on an annual basis (14 percent of revenue), and the top-five customers form 30 percent• Deal pipeline of company remained strong but finalisation timelines remain uncertain as clients are still finalising their plans for CY17, analysts say. -Senior management attrition and replacements of earlier exits

-Management indicated that it may be considering other ways of returning cash as well, possibly buybacks

The stock fell 40 percent in the last on year as it has been going through a period of uncertainty, client specific issues in top accounts, pricing pressure and Brexit-related headwinds.