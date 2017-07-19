Mindtree Q1 net profit jumps 25% at Rs 121.7 cr; revenue at Rs 1,289.5 cr

Moneycontrol News

IT services major Mindtree reported 25 percent increase in the net profit for June quarter at Rs 121.7 crore against Rs 97.2 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The company posted a total income of Rs 1,289.5 crore against Rs 1,318.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company posted US dollar revenue at USD 200.1 million against a CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 203.3 million.

The company said that it is trailing 12-months attrition at 14 percent.

“Our leadership in Digital is allowing Mindtree to compete successfully in large opportunities that are at the core of our client’s efforts to grow their businesses. Recognitions by leading industry analysts and deal wins validate our strong positioning for helping our clients with their run-the-business transformations as well,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree said in a statement.