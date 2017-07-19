App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 19, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree Q1 net profit jumps 25% at Rs 121.7 cr; revenue at Rs 1,289.5 cr

Meanwhile, the company posted US dollar revenue at USD 200.1 million against a CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 203.3 million.

Mindtree Q1 net profit jumps 25% at Rs 121.7 cr; revenue at Rs 1,289.5 cr

Moneycontrol News

IT services major Mindtree reported 25 percent increase in the net profit for June quarter at Rs 121.7 crore against Rs 97.2 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The company posted a total income of Rs 1,289.5 crore against Rs 1,318.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company posted US dollar revenue at USD 200.1 million against a CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 203.3 million.

The company said that it is trailing 12-months attrition at 14 percent.

mindtree_attrition

“Our leadership in Digital is allowing Mindtree to compete successfully in large opportunities that are at the core of our client’s efforts to grow their businesses. Recognitions by leading industry analysts and deal wins validate our strong positioning for helping our clients with their run-the-business transformations as well,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree said in a statement.

tags #Mindtree #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.