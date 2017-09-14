App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Sep 14, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Corporation Q1 net profit down 10% at Rs 23 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.5 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

Minda Corporation Q1 net profit down 10% at Rs 23 cr

Auto component maker Minda Corporation today reported a 9.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.5 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Minda Corporation said in a statement.

Revenue from operations in the quarter grew 19.2 per cent to Rs 62.33 crore as against Rs 52.28 crore in the year-ago period.

"The growth in revenues was on account of significant increase in sales across business systems," Minda Corporation Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said.

The company is a flagship of Spark Minda and has a diversified automotive product portfolio catering to two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The stock was trading 1.06 per cent up at Rs 133.80 on BSE.

tags #Business #earnings #Minda Corporation #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.