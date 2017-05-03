Merck Q4 net profit jumps 76% to Rs 15 cr

Drug firm Merck today reported a 76.42 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 14.82 crore for the quarter ended on March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.40 crore during the January-March period a year-ago, Merck Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations also rose 9.91 percent to Rs 236.92 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 215.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses were up 4.79 percent to Rs 220.52 crore during the three-month period, from Rs 210.43 crore a year ago.

Shares of Merck today settled at Rs 1,076.85 on BSE, down 0.86 percent from its previous close.