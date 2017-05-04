MCX's net profit rise 10.43 pc to Rs 126.58 cr in 2016-17

Leading commodity bourse MCX today posted a 10.43 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 126.58 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, on higher income.

The net profit stood at Rs 114.62 crore in the previous fiscal, the exchange said in a BSE filing.

Its net income rose to Rs 259.43 during the 2016-17 financial year from Rs 234.92 crore in the previous year.

The expenses also rose to Rs 198.38 crore from Rs 184.24 crore in the said period.

A dividend of Rs 15 per share with face value of Rs 10 per piece has been recommended by the Board for the 2016-17 fiscal, the approval of which will be sought in the ensuing annual general meeting of the bourse.

MCX said that the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) has adequate funds and hence no fresh contribution to it has been made from the profits made during the during Q4 of FY'17.

The exchange's shares closed at Rs 1,153.30 a piece on BSE today, down by 0.17 percent from previous day.

MCX, which offers futures trading in both agri and non- agri commodities, has more than 80 per cent market share. PTI LUX .