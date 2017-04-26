Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit seen up 53%, strong volume growth may lift revenue 21%

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a healthy 53 percent growth year-on-year in profit at Rs 1,739 crore for January-March quarter despite contraction in margin. Steep increase in other income post Ind-AS may boost bottomline.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, revenue is seen rising 21 percent to Rs 18,621 crore compared with year-ago quarter, driven by strong volume growth.

Maruti sold 4.14 lakh units during the quarter, a growth of 15 percent over 3.6 lakh units sold in same quarter last fiscal. Export increased 17.6 percent and domestic volumes grew by 15 percent year-on-year.

Company insulated from demonetisation due to slew of successful new launches. Ignis launched in January 2017, Vitara Brezza launched in March 2016 which has been doing well. Even there was no impact from emission norm transition.

Analysts expect 6 percent increase in realisations due to better product mix and lower discounting QoQ.

Operating profit during the quarter is seen rising 11.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,624 crore but margin may shrink by 130 basis points to 14 percent as the company commenced production in Gujarat plant.

Analysts say extent of the decline will depend on how the company chooses to depreciate in the Gujarat plant. Credit Suisse expect 150 bps margin impact due to the start of Gujarat plant.

Decline in margin on sequential basis may be due to lower capacity utilisation of Gujarat plant and higher raw material cost.

The stock price rallied 10 percent in last three months.