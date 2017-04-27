App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 27, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,709 cr, operating margin shrinks

Net sales during the quarter increased 20.3 percent to Rs 18,005.2 crore, driven by healthy volume growth.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,709 cr, operating margin shrinks

Moneycontrol News

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki said profit during January-March quarter grew by 15.8 percent to Rs 1,709 crore compared with Rs 1,476.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from its operations increased 20.4 percent to Rs 20,751.2 crore compared with year-ago quarter, driven by healthy volume growth.

Maruti sold 4.14 lakh units during the quarter, a growth of 15 percent over 3.6 lakh units sold in same quarter last fiscal. Export increased 17.6 percent and domestic volumes grew by 15 percent year-on-year.

Topline beat analysts' expectations but bottomline and operational performance matched estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 1,739 crore on revenue of Rs 18,621 crore for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit margin grew by 9.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,560.7 crore and margin contracted by 140 basis points to 14.2 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

At 13:57 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 6,404, down 0.05 percent from previous close on the BSE.

More to come..

