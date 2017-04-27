Maruti Suzuki meets estimates; Top five takeaways from Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Maruti Suzuki India reported results, which were largely in line with analysts’ estimates on Thursday. The stock was trading flat with a negative bias post the results.

We have collated a list of top five takeaways from Maruti Suzuki Q4 results.

Profitability

India’s largest car maker reported 15.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 1,709 crore for the quarter ended March 31 which was slightly lower than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 1,739 crore.

Maruti Suzuki reported a net profit of Rs 1,476.20 crore reported in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Growth in volumes, increase in the share of the company’s higher segment models, benefits due to full capacity utilisation and cost reduction efforts contributed to increase in profits.

Total Income

Total income increased by 20 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 20,751.20 crore for the quarter ended March 31 which was higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 18,021. Maruti reported a total income of Rs 17,237.50

Net Sales

Maruti Suzuki reported 20.3 percent YoY jump in net sales to Rs 18,005.20 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company sold 414,439 vehicles in the March quarter, a growth of 15 percent over the same period the previous year. Exports were at 31,771 units.

Dividend

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 75/share of face value Rs 5, for Rs 2016-17. The dividend in 2015-16 was Rs 35/share of face value Rs 5/.

Operating Profit

Operating profit for the year rose 16.5 percent to Rs 10,353 crore but margin dropped 20 bps to 15.5 percent compared with past fiscal.