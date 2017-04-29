Marico Q4 profit likely to jump 14%, domestic volume growth may be 6-7%

FMCG firm Marico is expected to report profit growth of 13.8 percent at Rs 155 crore for January-March quarter compared with Rs 136.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter may grow 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,370 crore from Rs 1,292 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit on consolidated basis may see 8 percent growth at Rs 231 crore and margin may expand 30 basis points to 16.9 percent compared with year-ago period.

Analysts expect domestic volume growth at around 6-7 percent against 8.4 percent in corresponding quarter of last fiscal and negative 4 percent in previous quarter.

Key factors to watch out for

Key raw material prices like Copra increased 35 percent YoY and 17 percent QoQ. Company has taken a blended price hike of 3-4 percent during the quarter but that will be reflected with a lag.

Volume expectations in other products

Coconut hair oil growth may be seen at around 7-8 percent (that contributes 35-40 percent to revenue)

Saffola oil volume growth is seen at around 7-8 percent (around 15 percent of revenue)

Value added hair oils is expected to grow 10 percent (around 20 percent of revenue)

International business is seen declining at around 5-6 percent (around 22 percent of revenue) due to weakness in Bangladesh and West Asia (the Middle East).