Marico Q4 net profit up 25.5% at Rs 170.91 crore

FMCG firm Marico today reported a 25.50 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 on account of growth in domestic market.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136.18 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Marico's consolidated net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,315.17 crore, up 2.24 percent, as against Rs 1,286.33 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Its total expenses were down 1.55 percent to Rs 1,090.01 crore as against Rs 1,107.21 crore.

During the period, Marico's domestic sales were up 5.91 percent to Rs 1,035.24 crore as against Rs 977.47 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

However, its international business in the fourth quarter was down 8.36 percent to Rs 286.91 crore as against Rs 313.11 crore of FY16.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, Marico reported net profit of Rs 810.97 crore on consolidated basis, up 12.11 percent, as against Rs 723.33 crore in 2015-16.

However, Marico's net sales for the fiscal was down 1.60 percent to Rs 5,918.03 crore as against Rs 6,014.80 crore in 2015-16.

Shares of Marico Ltd ended 1.30 percent up at Rs 319 on BSE.