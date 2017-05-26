Manappuram Finance Q4 profit up 54% to Rs 201 cr

Manappuram Finance, gold loan NBFC, today reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 200.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 130.70 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 905.50 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 655.48 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

The company declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2016-17.

The company's consolidated Assets under Management (AUM) also registered growth of 19.5 per cent, increasing to Rs 13,657 crore from Rs 11,433 crore in the year ago.

Aggregate gold loan disbursements during the year went up to Rs 52,460 crore from Rs 36,104 crore of the previous year.