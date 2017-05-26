App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance Q4 profit up 54% to Rs 201 cr

Total income of the company rose to Rs 905.50 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 655.48 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

Manappuram Finance Q4 profit up 54% to Rs 201 cr

Manappuram Finance, gold loan NBFC, today reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 200.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 130.70 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 905.50 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 655.48 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

The company declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2016-17.

The company's consolidated Assets under Management (AUM) also registered growth of 19.5 per cent, increasing to Rs 13,657 crore from Rs 11,433 crore in the year ago.

Aggregate gold loan disbursements during the year went up to Rs 52,460 crore from Rs 36,104 crore of the previous year.

tags #BSE #earnings #Manappuram Finance #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.