Mahindra CIE Q1 PAT seen up 30.3% to Rs 39.6 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its first quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra CIE to report net profit at 39.6 crore up 30.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 2.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1288.4 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 9.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 128 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.