you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 17, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Q4 PAT seen up 2.9% to Rs 651.4 cr: ICICI Securities

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 4098.4 crore, according to ICICI Securities. Lupin to report net profit at 651.4 crore up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Lupin Q4 PAT seen up 2.9% to Rs 651.4 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at 651.4 crore up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 4098.4 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 24.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1038.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

