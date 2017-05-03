L&T Finance Q4 profit seen up 23% to Rs 292 cr led by topline, lower credit cost

Non-banking finance company L&T Finance Holdings' fourth quarter earnings growth may remain healthy led by healthy topline & lower credit cost.

Profit during the quarter is seen rising 23.3 percent to Rs 292 crore and net interest income may increase 18.5 percent to Rs 984.5 crore compared with same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Scale down of de-focused business will be another key point to watch out for. In Q3FY17, its defocused business was at Rs 3,180 crore.

Analysts say if gross non-performing assets fall below 5 percent (against 4.86 percent in Q3FY17) then that will be considered positive by the Street.