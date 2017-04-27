Lower base effect could boost Federal Bank’s Q4 net profit; NII seen at Rs 829.3 cr

Moneycontrol News

Mid-sized private sector lender, Federal Bank, is expected to post a huge jump in its March quarter net profit due to lower base effect.

According to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 see the bank posting net profit of Rs 219.6 crore against Rs 10.3 crore, a rise of over 2,000 percent due to a lower base effect.

Meanwhile, net interest income was seen at Rs 829.3 crore against Rs 685.9 crore during the same period last year. This implies a rise of over 20 percent.

Key things to watch:

Analysts polled by the channel said that slippages below Rs 300 crore will be a positive for the bank. For the third quarter of the current fiscal, it was reported at Rs 273 crore.

Net interest margin above 3.2 percent will also be a positive against 3.32 percent posted last quarter.

A loan growth above 25 percent should be a positive development, which was seen at 31.6 percent in Q3.

Furthermore, a GNPA below 3 percent will be positive as well, from 2.77 percent that was seen during the third quarter.