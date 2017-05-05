App
Moneycontrol
May 05, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Looking for acquisition that compliments existing business: R Systems International

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Satinder Singh Rekhi, CMD of R Systems International spoke about the results and his outlook for the company. The company is looking for acquisition which compliments its existing business and also takes the company into new technology.

R Systems International has reported weak Q1 performance. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Satinder Singh Rekhi, CMD of the company spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

Q1 is typically a soft quarter as normally salary increments are done and also the company applies for H1-B visas during this period, he said.

"Going forward, we are optimistic because there are a lot of projects which we have been ramping up which will kick-in in the next few quarters", said Rekhi.

The company has a cash balance of USD 20 million and it is looking for acquisition which compliments its existing business and also takes the company into new technology.

"We are focusing on mobility applications, analytics and cloud. So any acquisitions which comes in these segments are welcome", he further added.

The company is comfortable on acquisitions worth USD 10 million, he said.

