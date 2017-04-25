LIC Housing Finance Q4 profit seen up 18%, loan growth may be around 15%

LIC Housing Finance's fourth quarter profit is seen rising 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 530.7 crore against Rs 448 crore.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income may increase 20.2 percent to Rs 987.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 against Rs 821.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Key things to watch out for:

Analysts say if loan growth comes above 15 percent (15.3 percent in Q3), net interest margin above 2.65 percent (2.75 percent) and gross non-performing assets below 0.7 percent (0.56 percent) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

Impact from bank's lending rate cut on margins & business going ahead will be closely watched.