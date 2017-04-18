Larsen & Toubro Q4 PAT seen up 146.5% to Rs 2397.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Larsen & Toubro to report net profit at 2397.4 crore up 146.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 41 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 37072.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 75 percent Q-o-Q (down 9.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 4414.6 crore.

