Nov 14, 2017 10:34 PM IST

Lanco Infratech loss widens to Rs 575 crore in July-September

The company is currently under the moratorium period of corporate insolvency resolution process under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) 2016, it said.

PTI

Lanco Infratech's standalone loss swelled to Rs 575.43 crore in the quarter ended September 30, due to lower revenues .

The company's standalone loss stood at Rs 150.63 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Lanco Infratech said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the company's total income declined to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 489.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company is currently under the moratorium period of corporate insolvency resolution process under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) 2016, it said.

The firm, headquartered in Delhi, is an integrated infrastructure developers.

