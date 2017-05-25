Lakshmi Mills records fourth quarter net at Rs 84.85 lakh

The Lakshmi Mills Company has recorded net profits at Rs 84.85 lakh for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2017.

The Coimbatore-based company had recorded a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2017 net profits of the company grew to Rs 1.15 crore from Rs 1.04 crore registered during year ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations for the period January-March 31, 2017 went up to Rs 63.86 crore from Rs 53.46 crore registered during same period of last year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2017 total income from operations went up to Rs 234.73 crore from Rs 203.72 crore registered during corresponding period of last year.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 100 each for the year 2016-17.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,899 apiece, up by 8.98 per cent over previous close in afternoon BSE.