L&T Q4 profit seen up 9% at Rs 2,686 cr; FY18 guidance key

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro's fourth quarter consolidated profit may rise 9 percent to Rs 2,686 crore compared with Rs 2,453 crore in same quarter last year. Higher interest and depreciation costs may limit PAT growth.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, revenue is seen rising 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 36,821 crore from Rs 33,157 crore.

Operating profit during the quarter is likely to increase 4 percent to Rs 5,064 crore but margin may shrink 90 basis points to 13.8 percent due to high base in same quarter last year.

L&T announced order intake of Rs 27,800 crore in Q4FY17 against Rs 29,700 crore in Q4FY16. Hence, total order inflow can be at around Rs 40,000-45,000 crore.

Analysts see growth in infra, IT and finance businesses.

Guidance

L&T reduced its FY17 revenue guidance to 10 percent against earlier 12-15 percent growth target

Order inflow growth guidance also cut down to 10 percent against 15 percent earlier

