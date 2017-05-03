L&T Infotech Q4 profit seen down 5% to Rs 235 cr; dollar revenue may grow 1.8%

L&T Infotech, the subsidiary of engineering & infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro, is expected to report a 5.2 percent degrowth in fourth quarter profit at Rs 235 crore compared with Rs 248 crore in previous quarter.

Revenue during the quarter may also fall 0.16 percent sequentially to Rs 1,664 crore but dollar revenue may grow 1.8 percent to USD 249.5 million, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) is seen rising 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 257 crore and margin may expand 10 basis points to 15.4 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

Margin in the previous quarter (Q3FY17) was partly impacted by hardware sales pertaining to India projects.

Analysts expect investors focus on demand outlook especially in the top-5 accounts; investments and positioning in digital; risk mitigation from any potential increase in minimum wages for H-1B workers; capital allocation; M&A strategy; and hedging strategy.