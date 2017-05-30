L&T corrects after hitting 1-year high; analysts raise target price post Q4 nos

Moneycontrol News

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price slipped nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday on profit booking after hitting a year high of Rs 1,834 due to fourth quarter earnings and analysts raised target price.

At 1:38 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,774, down Rs 14, or 0.78 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Consolidated profit for fourth quarter surpassed analysts' expectations, up by 28.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,180.41 crore despite weak operational performance and exceptional loss. Lower interest cost and tax expenses supported bottomline. Revenue grew by 12 percent to Rs 36,828 crore YoY.

Order inflow during the quarter increased 9.6 percent to Rs 47,289 crore while consolidated order book of the group was higher by 5 percent at Rs 2.61 lakh crore as of March 2017 YoY.

However, operating profit fell 3.6 percent to Rs 4,335 crore and margin contracted by 190 basis points to 11.8 percent compared with same quarter last fiscal due to headwinds in execution of projects.

Here is how brokerage houses read company's results and forecast earnings:

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | target: Rs 1,992

The global research firm said that its Q4 was a big positive surprise and that the company could beat FY18 guidance. It observed that the guidance for the current fiscal was cautious and there is a potential to surprise.

For FY18, L&T guided for 12-14 percent order flow growth, 12 percent sales growth and 25-50 basis points of margin expansion. The management believes that these numbers are conservative

and have a potential to surprise positively.

But based on its estimates, it expects the company to deliver 11 percent order flow, 13.5 percent sales growth and 45bps of margin expansion in FY18.

BoAML expects L&T's valuations to rerate as abating concerns in its GCC exposure; domestic issues of market share loss; and execution have bottomed out. However, valuations are unlikely to expand significantly given a muted capex cycle currently, it feels.

The brokerage house raised FY17-19 EPS by 13-15 percent and revised price target to Rs 1,992 (from Rs 1,976), reflecting relatively insignificant changes in core EPS and recent changes in the stock prices of listed subsidiaries. It remained optimistic on improvement in return on equity (15.5 percent in FY19 against 13 percent in FY17) led by asset sale.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Positive | Target: Rs 2,300

The global research firm observed that EBITDA was below expectations given higher NPA provisioning. The profit was driven by lower interest costs and tax rate, it added.

It has marginally raised FY18-19 EPS by 1-4 percent and remained positive with revised target price of Rs 2,300 (from Rs 2,000 earlier).

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,850

The research house said that in the Q4, core business' EBITDA & bottomline were ahead of estimates but execution and order inflow missed estimates while working capital pressure eased.

The stickiness of issues dragging down core domestic execution over the past few quarters remains the primary risk to earnings and overweight recommendation, it added.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

The brokerage said that the results displayed stable operating performance across segments even as domestic execution remained soft. It fine-tuned FY18/19 EPS estimates by up to 3 percent to reflect FY17 results, and raised 12-month target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,840.

With a strong focus on return improvement – Goldman sees potential for better return on invested capital through sale of non-core assets. Key risks according to the research house would be increase in receivables, delay in domestic recovery, ME project execution.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,895

The brokerage house downgraded the stock to neutral (from buy) on stock rally and continued weakening in domestic infrastructure segment execution and margins but raised target price to Rs 1,895 (from Rs 1,731 earlier).

The stock has outperformed the Sensex by 13 percent over the past three months.

While headline Q4FY17 numbers by L&T portrayed a results beat, it noted that domestic infrastructure segment execution and margins remains weak. On a positive note, heavy engineering and hydrocarbons segment returned to strong profitability while cash flows generation was also strong on the back of sharp curtailment in working capital from 23 percent of sales in FY16 to 19 percent, it said.

Nomura believes L&T is on the right track as far as its focus on balance sheet tightening is concerned though macro factors beyond its control and/or legacy orders in the infra segment continue to plague domestic infra segment outlook. However, it cut EPS estimates by 1-4 percent over FY18-19 to account for slower domestic execution offset by stronger margins and outlook in heavy engineering/hydrocarbons segment.

