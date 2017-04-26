KPIT Tech Q4 profit seen down 27%, dollar revenue may grow 0.9%

Software firm KPIT Technologies' fourth quarter profit is seen falling 26.6 percent sequentially to Rs 53.9 crore due to high base in previous quarter.

Bottomline in Q3FY17 was boosted by an exceptional gain of Rs 26 crore on account of sale of KPIT Medini Tech AG.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, revenue is likely to increase 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 834.3 crore and dollar revenue may grow 0.9 percent to USD 124 million in the quarter gone by.

Operating profit is likely to increase 7.2 percent to Rs 90.6 crore and margin may rise 60 basis points to 10.8 percent compared with previous quarter.

KPIT could start consolidating revenues from MicroFuzzy. The company invested 6.8 million euro in Microfuzzy, a German engineering services company focused on electric power-train solutions, which has an annual revenue run rate of 10 million euro.