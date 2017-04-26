Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit seen up 30% at Rs 909 cr, loan growth key

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone profit in fourth quarter may grow 30.2 percent to Rs 909.2 crore compared with Rs 695.8 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is seen rising 13.9 percent to Rs 2,115.3 crore on year-on-year basis, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Analysts say if net interest margin comes above 4.35 percent (against 4.49 percent in Q3) and gross non-performing assets below 2.6 percent (2.42 percent) then that will be taken positively by the Street.

Loan growth will be closely watched, analysts say, adding low cost deposit flow should be strong for the bank.