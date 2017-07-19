Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit seen up 40%, low cost deposit flow may be strong

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report a whopping 40.3 percent growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,041.1 crore for April-June quarter from Rs 742 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income is seen rising 16.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,240 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for:-

Analysts feel if net interest margin comes above 4.35 percent (against 4.6 percent in Q4FY17) and gross non-performing assets below 2.7 percent (2.59 percent) then that will be positive.

Loan growth, which was at 14.7 percent in Q4FY17, will be closely watched during the quarter.

Low cost deposit flow may be strong for the bank, analysts feel.