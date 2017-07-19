App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 19, 2017 05:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit seen up 40%, low cost deposit flow may be strong

Low cost deposit flow may be strong for the bank, analysts feel.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit seen up 40%, low cost deposit flow may be strong

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report a whopping 40.3 percent growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,041.1 crore for April-June quarter from Rs 742 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income is seen rising 16.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,240 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for:-

Analysts feel if net interest margin comes above 4.35 percent (against 4.6 percent in Q4FY17) and gross non-performing assets below 2.7 percent (2.59 percent) then that will be positive.

Loan growth, which was at 14.7 percent in Q4FY17, will be closely watched during the quarter.

Low cost deposit flow may be strong for the bank, analysts feel.

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.